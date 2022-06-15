Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

