Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 15th (AAMC, AAU, ADMP, BCLI, BLIN, BPRN, BRAG, CASI, CLBS, CNCE)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 15th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.