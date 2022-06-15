Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:

6/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 331,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

