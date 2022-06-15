iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

IOM opened at GBX 167.19 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market cap of £183.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.94.

iomart Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

