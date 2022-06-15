IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 147 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 74.95 ($0.91) on Wednesday. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.90 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £775.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($35,216.35).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

