IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.92. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

