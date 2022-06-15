Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.68

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 8366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Several brokerages have commented on IPSEY. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ipsen from €87.00 ($90.63) to €105.00 ($109.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ipsen from €88.00 ($91.67) to €95.00 ($98.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($116.67) to €120.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

About Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.