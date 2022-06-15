IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.80.

IQV stock opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average is $236.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

