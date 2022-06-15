iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.89. 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.