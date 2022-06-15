iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 651,530 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $42.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,696,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

