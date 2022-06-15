iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.01. 20,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.
