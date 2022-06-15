iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.87. Approximately 9,132,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,552,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.