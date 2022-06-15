iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.87. Approximately 9,132,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,552,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.