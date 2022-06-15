iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 38,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.
