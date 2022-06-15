iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 1.6% Higher

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,658,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,135,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.
