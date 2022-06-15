iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.38. 269,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 434,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

