iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 6,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.
