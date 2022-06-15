iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.17 and last traded at $82.85. 2,664,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,502,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.