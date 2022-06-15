iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 269,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,203,524 shares.The stock last traded at $114.01 and had previously closed at $113.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

