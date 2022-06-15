Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 58,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Item 9 Labs had a negative net margin of 66.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Item 9 Labs Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

