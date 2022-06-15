Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,911. Itiquira Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

