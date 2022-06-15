ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Buys 73 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen acquired 73 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($184.29).

ITM traded up GBX 8.98 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 211.18 ($2.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,818. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47.

A number of research firms have commented on ITM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.49) price objective on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.73) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 477 ($5.79).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

