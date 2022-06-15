Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

