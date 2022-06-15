ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,513,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 3,291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,130.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

ITVPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

