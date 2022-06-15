ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.38).
ITV stock opened at GBX 70.06 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.38 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.90 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Read More
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.