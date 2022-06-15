ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.38).

ITV stock opened at GBX 70.06 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.38 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.90 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,058.83). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($144,945.62).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

