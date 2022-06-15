IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Director Calvin W. Roberts Acquires 25,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ISEE stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

