IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Director Calvin W. Roberts Acquires 25,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ISEE stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.
About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
