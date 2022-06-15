IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 7.2% After Insider Buying Activity

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 13,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,653,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Specifically, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

