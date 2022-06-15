Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 38,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,338. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.
Izotropic Company Profile (Get Rating)
