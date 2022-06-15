J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 260,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,863. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

