Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

