Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Sells $171,318,000.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JXN opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.12. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

