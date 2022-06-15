James H. Fordyce Buys 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TUP opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.