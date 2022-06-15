James H. Fordyce Buys 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TUP opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.44.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.