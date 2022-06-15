James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 159777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

