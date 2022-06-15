James Michael Holcomb Sells 8,333 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

