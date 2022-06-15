Jason Katz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz purchased 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 605,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,947.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

OTCMKTS:PALT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of -0.41. Paltalk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Paltalk in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

