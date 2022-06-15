Jay Farner Buys 28,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,722,064.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,040. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

