JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,894,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,631.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

