JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,894,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,631.2 days.
OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
About JD Health International
