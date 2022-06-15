Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,572,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,802,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 88.1% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LDI. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

