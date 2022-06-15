Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.34. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.50 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.18.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $406.39 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $399.61 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

