Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 47,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,853. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

