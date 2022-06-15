Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 1%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 940 ($11.41) and last traded at GBX 950.80 ($11.54). 928,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 603,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.20 ($11.65).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.45).

The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

