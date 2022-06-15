John Albert Brussa Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,546,354 shares in the company, valued at C$31,030,597.50.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00.

Shares of CJ opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$174.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8127593 EPS for the current year.

CJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

