John Albert Brussa Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,546,354 shares in the company, valued at C$31,030,597.50.
John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00.
Shares of CJ opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85.
CJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Cardinal Energy (Get Rating)
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.