John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 201,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

