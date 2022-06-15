Jonathan M. Rothberg Acquires 52,848 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 52,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,436.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,908.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HYPR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 281,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,231. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.