Jonathan M. Rothberg Acquires 52,848 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 52,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,436.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,908.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HYPR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 281,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,231. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

