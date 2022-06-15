Jonathan Roitman Sells 13,939 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

