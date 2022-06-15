JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €34.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.42) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:MOR opened at €17.61 ($18.34) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($17.14) and a fifty-two week high of €69.00 ($71.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $601.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.78.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

