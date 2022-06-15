JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Neutral

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

