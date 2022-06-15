JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Oxford Instruments stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $37.28.
