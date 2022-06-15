JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $30.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

EXFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Expensify stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Expensify has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

