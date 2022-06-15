Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAQCW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Jupiter Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupiter Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,781 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

