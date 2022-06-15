K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.